Incumbent Michael Cloud is virtual winner of District 27

VICTORIA — District 27 is made up of 13 counties with four them being in the Coastal Bend, that includes Nueces, San Patricio, Refugio and Aransas.

Nueces County holding most of the population in the district.

We spoke to congressman Michael cloud tonight and what going forward means to him, here's what he had to say.

"It's not the finish line, it's the starting line for us, it's not the solution, it's the opportunity and we have a lot of work to do for the American people." Cloud said

Cloud saying, he is vowing to work on securing our border and work on inflation as well.

Cloud won around 65% of the vote while Maclovio Perez Jr got 35 percent of the vote.