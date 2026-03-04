Incumbent JAG faces challenger Noyola-Martin in Nueces County precinct 2 Democratic runoff

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Voters in Nueces County's Democratic primary for Commissioner Precinct 2 will head back to the polls Tuesday, May 26, 2026, for a runoff election after no candidate secured a majority in the March 3 primary.

The runoff sets up a head-to-head contest between incumbent Joe A. Gonzalez and challenger Isabel Noyola-Martin. The winner will become the Democratic nominee and face Republican Ed Bennett in the November general election. The precinct leans heavily Democratic, making the nomination likely decisive.

Gonzalez, widely known as JAG, has held the Precinct 2 seat since 2011. He represents areas including Bishop, Petronila, and southwestern Corpus Christi. Before taking office, he served with the U.S. Department of Justice and as a Justice of the Peace. His campaign emphasizes continuity, rural transportation, youth programs, and community health. He has also championed education initiatives like the TRAPS truancy program and colonia improvement efforts through the Nueces County Colonia Coalition.

Noyola-Martin, a lifelong Precinct 2 resident, is positioning herself as a fresh voice for accountability and renewed trust in county leadership. She has no prior elected office experience, but her campaign highlights deep community ties and direct voter engagement through events and social media. Noyola-Martin argues the precinct needs stronger representation and has actively sought support to unseat the long-serving incumbent.

The Precinct 2 commissioner oversees local infrastructure, drainage, parks, and budget priorities affecting thousands of residents. The May 26 runoff will shape representation in the precinct for the next four years.

