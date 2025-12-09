Incarnate Word Academy students deliver Christmas gifts for children in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from Incarnate Word Academy continued a 20-year tradition of delivering Christmas gifts for children going through tough times.

It wasn't Santa's big, red sleigh that dropped off the gifts. Instead, it was a convoy of little red wagons.

Since Incarnate Word Academy began this tradition in 2005, Child Protective Services has provided them with wish lists from children they work with. Students then select a child's name and buy the gifts they asked for.

Adelynn Aleman has been taking part in this event since she was in first grade.

"This is what they teach us at Incarnate Word Academy, it's to help others that may need it more than us and just to care for our community and help in any way we can," Aleman said.

75 children will receive a Christmas present this year. The gifts were delivered to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Horne Road. Each child's caseworker will pick up the gifts and deliver them before Christmas Day.

