Incarnate Word Academy moves from 6-man to 11-man football

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Incarnate Word Academy will transition from 6-man to 11-man football for the 2026-2028 TAPPS alignment cycle, competing as an independent team.

The Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, the Board of Directors of Incarnate Word Academy, and the IWA Athletic Department announced the strategic move, marking a significant milestone for the school's athletics program.

"Our student-athletes, coaches, and community have demonstrated incredible dedication and belief in what IWA football can become," Head Football Coach Ray Purifoy said. "This move is a milestone for our school and a testament to the strength and unity of our entire IWA family."

KRIS 6 News

Athletic Director Kevin Steen emphasized the significance of the transition for the program's future development.

The decision to compete independently within TAPPS will allow the football program to establish a solid foundation during the transition period, ensuring readiness for full district integration in future alignment cycles.

The school plans to focus on facility enhancements, continued student recruitment, and community partnerships as key components of the program's ongoing development. The transition reflects IWA's continued commitment to growth, excellence, and opportunity for its student-athletes while honoring the school's mission of faith, integrity, and excellence.