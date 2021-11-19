Incarnate Word Academy celebrates 150 years of school spirit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Incarnate Word Academy is celebrating a special milestone.

Thursday kicked off the school's homecoming celebration. The school is also celebrating its 150th anniversary.

"We're super excited this year to be able to get together and do this in person again," said school president and CEO Sammie Grunwald. "We haven't been able to have this parade in a couple of years so its really heartwarming and fun that this is happening on this year of our 150th anniversary."

More anniversary events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Here's a full list:

Friday, November 19th

High School Basketball vs. SA Cornerstone Christian

Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium

5:30 p.m. - Boys JV

7:00 p.m. - Boys Varsity

Saturday, November 20th

11:00 a.m. - Alumni: Campus Tour

12:00 p.m. - Alumni: BBQ Tailgate with the Coaches

High School Basketball vs. Orange Grove

Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium

12:00 p.m. - Boys JV vs. Orange Grove

1:30 p.m. - Boys Varsity vs. Orange Grove

8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. - High School Homecoming Dance

