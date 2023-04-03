Inaugural Homeschool Spring Fling held in Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today local kids got the chance to sell different goods at a home schooler's vendors market in Calallen.

The inaugural Homeschool Spring Fling kicked off on Saturday at noon and ended at 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 3837 on Leopard Street near Upriver Road.

Small businesses and kids were welcome to set up shop, with more more than 20 vendors including jewelers, artists, those selling homemade goods, home décor, and gifts.

Local mom Clarice Bueno, who home schools her children, said because there's no sports like in public schools, her kids have to do athletics through other organizations.

