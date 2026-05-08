IH 37 northbound closing overnight Monday in Corpus Christi

Northbound lanes on IH 37 will close overnight Monday as crews continue realignment and restoration work on the highway in Corpus Christi.

The full mainlane closure runs from N Chapparal Street to Staples Street and is scheduled from 9 p.m. Monday, May 11, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.

Message boards will be in place to guide drivers through detours during the closure.

Motorists leaving the Bayfront and Downtown areas heading toward northbound IH 37, northbound US 181, and southbound SH 286 should turn right on N Chapparal Street, left on Belden Street, left on N Tancahua Street, and right on the Martin Luther King Drive frontage road to access northbound IH 37. Drivers heading to the US 181 and SH 286 connector ramps can take the U-turn at Nueces Bay Blvd to merge onto IH 37.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes where possible, follow all traffic control devices, and slow down in work zones. All work is weather permitting.

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