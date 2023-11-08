Iconic Port Aransas hotel in danger of losing its history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Belles Sea Inn in Port Aransas is on the market for $2.2 million. It has been a part of the Port Aransas community since the 1950s.

Back in the day, it was known as a hangout place for the Democratic party and some famous people, such as Frank Sinatra, even made appearances there.

Many Port Aransas residents have stayed at the inn and have made core memories there with their families. They do not want to see it knocked down.

The current owner, Andy Taubman, does not foresee that happening.

“There’s so much history there. The aesthetics of the place are very interesting, the vibe is very interesting," Taubman said. "And I think there’s a lot of value in the uniqueness. So it wouldn’t necessarily be creating more value by building something that’s there that could be anywhere.”

The Inn is so unique that Taubman does not see any value in tearing it down and building a commercial hotel or business there.

Taubman acquired the hotel in 2015, and he has helped bring it back to life. He believes it is best for him to sell it now due to other responsibilities that he has going on in his life.

"It's not something that we have to do. It's something that we'd like to do. Part of that is the chain of passing it to somebody who I think has that passion and excitement to make it something even beyond what it is today."

Taubman is waiting to find the buyer who falls in love with the inn and will make it even better than it is now.

While Port A residents may be nervous about the future of the inn, Andy is hopeful that the decades of history will be preserved.

"To have a unique location and a unique architecture and a unique experience and elevate it and make it that much more special, that’s how you maximize value of the place."

There are not any updates about who will be buying the property, but there are multiple potential buyers who have shown interest in the Belles Sea Inn.

