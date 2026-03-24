KINGSVILLE, Tx — A Kingsville family is searching for answers after ICE agents detained a mother and her 7-year-old autistic daughter at the Sarita checkpoint on March 14.

Tania Warner, a Canadian national, and her daughter, Ayla Lucas, were driving home from a baby shower in Raymondville when they were stopped. Tania presented her passport, a Texas driver's license and a work permit valid until 2030 to the agents.

ICE detains Kingsville mother and 7-year-old autistic child at Sarita checkpoint

"It's like, what the hell am I gonna do? I mean, that's my family that they're taking," said Edward Warner, Tania's husband.

Edward, a Kingsville native, said the agents were not satisfied with the documents they provided.

"They wanted to fingerprint her and send her fingerprints to Washington, D.C.," Edward said.

Agents also fingerprinted 7-year-old Ayla, who is autistic.

"Then they told me that no information came back and that we weren't legal to be in the country," Edward said.

Tania and Ayla were initially taken to the Rio Grande Valley Ursula Central Processing Center before being moved to a facility in Dilley.

Tania Warner provided KRIS 6 News with the following statement, which read in part:

We sat in fear for 5 and a half hours the whole time in absolute terror for what was going to happen to us and I was in complete shock. The CBP officers tore us out of our home, away from our friends and family and used fear mongering and mental abuse to further intimidate us to deport ourselves.

Edward spoke about Ayla's needs, describing her as a smart young girl whose autism comes with its own challenges.

"Being locked up — it's going to mess her whole routine up, and autistic kids need their routine," he said.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who represents Texas' 34th Congressional District, said his office has been working with the Department of Homeland Security to secure the family's release.

"Now they're not only going after criminals — and I think we all support deporting criminals — but now they're going after people even with legal status in this country, and that is a huge concern for us," Gonzalez said. "It's something we have to continue to push back on."

The family still has questions about why the detention occurred.

"I want to know why she's being held at all. I want to know why she's been moved to this new detention center, but they haven't processed her in yet," Edward said.

Global Affairs Canada is aware of the Canadian citizens who are being detained by ICE in the United States. Canadian officials are providing consular assistance and are in contact with local authorities.



Consular officials provide assistance to all Canadians detained abroad, including those detained by ICE in the United States, in accordance with the Canadian Consular Services Charter [travel.gc.ca]. This includes making efforts to contact those detained and offering consular services, as well as helping facilitate their return to Canada where appropriate.



Consular officials advocate for Canadian citizens abroad and raise concerns about justified and serious complaints of ill-treatment or discrimination with the local authorities but cannot exempt Canadians from local legal processes.



Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.



Family members of Canadians detained anywhere outside Canada can reach us for consular support by contacting Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre by:

calling +1 613 996 8885

by text message at +1 613-686-3658

via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881

by e-mail at sos@international.gc.ca

KRIS 6 News also reached out to ICE for more information, but has not heard back at this time.