I-37 ramp from Crosstown Expressway to close Thursday night for Harbor Bridge work

The bridge portion of the Harbor Bridge project is complete, but construction continues on other components of the major infrastructure initiative.

The northbound ramp from the Crosstown Expressway to southbound Interstate 37 will close Thursday night as part of ongoing work. The temporary closure begins at 9 p.m. Thursday and is expected to end Friday morning at 6 a.m.

Commuters who regularly use this route should prepare for delays and plan alternate routes during the closure period.

