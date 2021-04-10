Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hurricane Alley Waterpark now open

items.[0].image.alt
Bobby Gonzalez
hurricane alley water park.PNG
Posted at 6:52 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 20:04:57-04

As the temperatures rise, the need to cool down rises as well. Thankfully, Hurricane Alley Waterpark is now open.

There are COVID-19 precautionary measures set in place to ensure the safety of all visitors. According to the chief operations officer, the outdoors provides an extra sense of security for visitors and they are ready to provide a summer escape for residents.

"It was just very difficult last year, we're very excited about getting back to normal. We're getting a lot of people calling saying they just want to get out of the house," said Sam Canavati, Chief Operations Officer.

The water park is excited to welcome people back. They will be charging $10 every weekend for tickets until Memorial Day.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education