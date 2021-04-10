Hurricane Alley Waterpark now open

As the temperatures rise, the need to cool down rises as well. Thankfully, Hurricane Alley Waterpark is now open.

There are COVID-19 precautionary measures set in place to ensure the safety of all visitors. According to the chief operations officer, the outdoors provides an extra sense of security for visitors and they are ready to provide a summer escape for residents.

"It was just very difficult last year, we're very excited about getting back to normal. We're getting a lot of people calling saying they just want to get out of the house," said Sam Canavati, Chief Operations Officer.

The water park is excited to welcome people back. They will be charging $10 every weekend for tickets until Memorial Day.