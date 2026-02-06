Hurricane Alley Waterpark closes after 15 Years of summer fun

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than a decade of providing splashes and smiles to Corpus Christi families, Hurricane Alley Waterpark has announced its permanent closure. The popular waterpark, located near Whataburger Field, opened its gates for the first time in 2012 and became a beloved summer destination for locals and visitors alike.

In an emotional Facebook post, the waterpark staff thanked the community for 15 "unforgettable summer seasons" filled with "sunshine, laughter, first rides, big splashes, and even bigger memories." The park credited its success to the families who spent their summers there, loyal season passholders, and dedicated team members who made the experience special year after year.

Hurricane Alley was known for its family-friendly atmosphere and became a summer tradition for many Coastal Bend residents. The waterpark's closure marks the end of an era for local summer entertainment options in the downtown area.

Guests who purchased 2026 season passes will receive automatic refunds to their original payment method. Those with questions about refunds can contact the park at info@hacctx.com.

The waterpark's heartfelt farewell message emphasized their pride in the community connections and joyful memories created over the years, stating they'll "always be proud of what we built together and the joy it brought to this community."

