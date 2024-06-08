Hundreds turn out to say final farewell to fallen officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

SINTON, Tx — Hundreds of people turn out for the service of fallen officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

Ortiz died on June 1, ten days after being struck on his motorcycle while escorting a funeral procession on Kostoryz Road.

Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz succumbed to the injuries he sustained on May 21 after being hit by a vehicle trying to cross through a funeral procession he was escorting.

Ortiz's memorial service was held Friday morning at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds in Ortiz’s hometown of Sinton. A large flag hoisted by a crane flew over the fairgrounds for Friday's memorial service.

The first half of the service was held inside the fairgrounds and was restricted to family and friends.

At the end of the service, pallbearers carried Ortiz’s hearse outside, where his widow, children, and family joined for a short ceremony.

State Police flew a helicopter over the Fairgrounds as hundreds of police officers, deputies, and state troopers from across the Coastal Bend stood in formation across from the Ortiz family.

Moments later, the Corpus Christi Police Honor Guard removed the American flag that draped Ortiz’s casket and gave it to Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle. The department’s top officer presented the flag to Ortiz’s crying widow before dropping down on one knee to console her.

Photojournalist Manuel Venegas

Markle then presented a second flag to Ortiz’s parents. In the same fashion, he dropped down on one knee and offered his condolences to the family.

Photojournalist Manuel Venegas

In police tradition, the Corpus Christi Police Department played TAPS and held a three-volley salute.

Speakers outside of the fairgrounds delivered Ortiz's last call of service. A Corpus Christi dispatcher conducted the final radio call to the fallen officer. She then proceeded with:

“Attention all units. 4938 Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr. 10240 is 10-7 for the remainder. Senior Officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr. End of Watch, June 1, 2024. Thank you for your dedication to the citizens of Corpus Christi. May you rest in eternal peace, knowing that your brothers and sisters in blue will take it from here.”

Officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department lined the facility’s exit as Ortiz's loved ones left the fairgrounds.

Photojournalist Manuel Venegas

Ortiz’s burial was a private service restricted to his family and friends.

Oritz, who was a 15-year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department, leaves behind a wife and two children.