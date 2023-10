CORPUS CHRISTI — Rain or Shine, on Saturday October 7th , more than a thousand people will take part in the 2023 Coastal Bend Heart Walk.

The annual 5K raises money for the American Heart Association and brings awareness to the dangers of heart disease.

As of October 5, more than $409,000 has been raised locally in 2023 for the American Heart Association.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at Whataburger Field at 734 Port Ave.

You can register here or make a donation using this link.