Hundreds run in Corpus Christi Marathon, winner qualifies for Boston Marathon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of runners filled the streets of Downtown Corpus Christi this weekend for the annual CCTX Marathon Weekend, a two-day event that brought athletes from across Texas and beyond to the Coastal Bend.

Among them was 45-year-old Terry Palmer, who claimed first place in Sunday’s full marathon for males and Janie Garcia, who also won first place in the women's full marathon race.

KRIS 6 News got a chance to speak with Palmer once the race was over. He said he's been practicing for nearly 10 to 12 weeks to win first place.

“I’ve run a lot of races, but I’m really hoping this will be the one that pushes me over the edge and qualifies me for Boston next year," Palmer said.

The 26.2-mile marathon, a certified Boston Marathon qualifying race, is a major draw for competitive runners seeking a coveted spot in the historic event scheduled for April 2026.

The weekend’s events began Saturday morning with a 5K run, followed Sunday by the full marathon, half marathon and half marathon relay, all starting at the Hilliard Center on North Shoreline Boulevard. Runners passed through Downtown Corpus Christi and along the city’s scenic waterfront, cheered on by spectators and volunteers.

Event organizer Victor Betancourt said interest in this year’s race was particularly strong.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout,” Betancourt said. “We’re seeing runners from all over Texas, the U.S. and internationally. This race continues to grow, and we’re proud of what it brings to the city.”

The economic and community impact extends beyond the course.

“Downtown Corpus Christi is proud to be part of this historic event that highlights our city and brings positive energy to the heart of downtown,” said Arlene Medrano, executive director of the Downtown Corpus Christi Management District. “We look forward to welcoming runners and spectators and supporting local businesses throughout the race weekend.”

The CCTX Marathon has become a signature event for the city, blending competition with community pride — and for runners like Palmer, it represents something even bigger.

“Every race teaches you something,” Palmer said. “This one means a lot.”

Organizers said the event is expected to continue growing in the coming years as more athletes seek Boston qualification and a coastal race experience.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!