Hundreds of runners participate in Corpus Christi airport's Run the Runway event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of participants ran on the runway this morning at Corpus Christi International Airport's Run the Runway 5K and 1K.

The event was held on the east runway, offering runners and walkers a great view of the airplanes on deck and featured a variety of vendor booths and food trucks.

All proceeds from Run the Runway will benefit Wings of Texas, a local nonprofit making the Coastal Bend more inclusive by providing people with disabilities opportunities through athletic events, advocacy training, and social activities.

"It's definitely important to get everybody involved, it's nice to see the runners get to run with the disabled, it's really nice to see everybody out there," said Lexy Ramon, a Corpus Christi resident.

The event happens every year at Corpus Christi International Airport.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

