Hundreds of people took to the ice at the 2023 Holiday by the Bay

The annual Holiday By the Bay took place Sunday at the American Bank Center as hundreds of people gathered and got into the Christmas spirit.

It was a day filled with joy and many fun activities.

People had a chance to experience ice skating, enjoy some music, games arts and crafts, and much more.

Robert Pullen said events like these make he and his family look forward to the holidays.

"Just to come out and get to spend time with your family. It’s free, so you don’t have to pay, and you can have a lot of fun and take pictures with the tree and Santa and all that stuff," Pullen said.

People were also able to take place in face painting and spend quality time with their loved ones.

The event took place from 4 to 10 p.m.

