Hundreds march in Corpus Christi to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hundreds of people marched from the Nueces County Courthouse to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy on the 40th anniversary of his birthday being recognized as a federal holiday.

The march brought together people of all ages, races, and backgrounds with one shared purpose: peace.

Eight-year-old Josiah Kelley was among the marchers, attending with his great-grandmother. When asked what he knew about Dr. King, he had a simple answer.

"He wanted to let Black people and white people live together," Kelley said.

The young marcher was excited to participate and explained why it's important for everyone to get along.

"So you can have more friends!" Kelley said.

His great-grandmother, Goldie Wheaton, grew up in Robstown during segregation and said bringing her grandchildren to the march was an easy decision.

"It was exciting because I loved Martin Luther King," Wheaton said.

The march drew participants from across the Coastal Bend, including members of Prince Hall Masonry, who said they feel the nation is still divided.

"The country is in an uproar. Peace and harmony is definitely needed," Prince Hall Mason Benny Gunter said.

Gunter and other marchers emphasized that while times have changed, the work continues.

"It's just as hard today, just as it was in Dr. King's Day," Gunter said.

Marcher Ellison Powers described the diverse crowd as feeling like a family gathering.

"It felt like I was at a family reunion today," Powers said.

From an 8-year-old learning about friendship to adults who lived through segregation, the message remained consistent throughout the march.

"I think Dr. King would want us to continue fighting," Powers said.

As the march concluded, participants carried the message of peace and unity with them, emphasizing that Dr. King's vision remains relevant during uncertain times.

