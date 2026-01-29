Hundreds gather for Bishop Avilés Installation Ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 1,000 Catholics gathered at Most Precious Blood Church Wednesday for the installation ceremony of Mario Alberto Avilés as the 9th Bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

The ceremony drew his family from Mexico, priests, deacons, bishops and parishioners from across and beyond the Coastal Bend. Members of Avilés' former Brownsville community also attended, welcoming him with music, dancing and a large sign.

Emmanuel Mendez made the drive from Brownsville to show support for someone he says has had a lasting impact on his life.

"He is the grandpa that I wish I always had. He is the mentor, he is the leader," Mendez said.

Before the ceremony, Bishop Avilés shared his excitement for the day ahead.

"Filled with emotions but I think the main emotion is the joy. It's a new beginning, you know, for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, and again, a sign of the providence of God," Avilés said.

As a former educator, Bishop Avilés says one of his goals is to bring more young people closer to their faith. When asked about the Church's stance on immigration policies — an issue that concerns many families in the area — he emphasized the Church's supportive role.

"We can see that our migrant community, you know have of needs and the church is there to help them and support them," Avilés said.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi currently serves more than 200,000 Catholics. Parishioners say they're excited and hopeful as this new chapter begins, especially for those in the hispanic community.

"Its not everyday that we get a new bishop, they stay here for years until they are able to resign or get a new assignment and I feel like its huge because like I said he's part of the mexican descent and he got appointed of our new pope as well," Christie Clark said.

