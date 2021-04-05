How you can help protect threatened and endangered sea turtles this nesting season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Right now, some sea turtles are looking to find a safe nesting location along area beaches.

“There's been turtles that have been caught up in folding chairs, canopy and other debris on the beach as well,” says Andrew Orgill, Wildlife Rehabilitation Manager at the Animal Rescue Keep.

“Being able to see the whole experience if anyone is out there and happens to see the turtle emerge from the water and go through the whole process is pretty cool,” says Orgill.

To help ensure the survival of nesting sea turtles and eggs, biologists and volunteers with multiple organizations patrol Texas beaches from April through July.

“Our patrollers are trained, they know what to do if they find a turtle," says Orgill. "They know what to do if someone approaches them and says they found a turtle, they also know what to do if they find the tracts down there as well.”

Orgill says there are ways to protect threatened and endangered sea turtles on the beach.

“Really having the people out there looking really gets our numbers up and helps us find as many as possible,” he says.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services advises when encountering a nesting sea turtle, keep your distance and avoid disturbing the turtle and its nesting site. Anyone who is out on the beach and sees a turtle onshore should report it says Orgill.

Orgill says the turtles tend to come up to begin their nesting season on a windy day because it blows away their tracks and their scent.

To report a nesting turtle, call the Animal Rescue Keep at 361-749-6793. Elsewhere in the state, call the statewide hotline at 1-866-TURTLE-5.

