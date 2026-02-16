How one Corpus Christi neighbor keeps his lawn green during drought restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Southside resident has found a way to keep his plants thriving and his car clean without violating water use restrictions during the ongoing drought.

Joe Elizondo purchased four rain barrels from the city, allowing him to collect and store rainwater for his landscaping needs. The barrels have proven so effective that even Saturday's small storm provided enough water to refill his entire system.

"This little rain we just had, man before I knew the tanks were filled up back again. And I have enough water, which is what I just told you, which is a little over 220 gallons of water," Elizondo said.

The collected water serves multiple purposes for the Corpus Christi native. He uses it to water his grass and even shares it with neighbors who need help maintaining their yards during the drought.

When asked how long his water supply typically lasts, Elizondo said the barrels provide months of irrigation.

"I have had enough water for I'd say months, you know, months, you can really save quite a bit," Elizondo said.

Beyond the rain barrels, Elizondo has developed additional water conservation methods. He collects rainwater that runs off into the street, using a suction system to redirect it to his lawn.

"See how there's water on the street, I have a suction that brings out the water from the street and I'll pour it on there," Elizondo said.

Residents interested in following Elizondo's approach can purchase rain barrels from Corpus Christi Water for $47 each. Each barrel holds 55 gallons and connects to home gutters to collect rooftop runoff. The city limits purchases to two barrels per household.

