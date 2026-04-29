CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Under a Level 1 water emergency, 30% of Corpus Christi residents are facing a major lifestyle change. Potential water curtailment to 5,250 gallons a month threatens families, large households, and people who have already made cuts but are still above that threshold.

How Corpus Christi residents can apply for water limit exemptions during the Level 1 water emergency

Susan Gonzales has a family of four and three dogs. During Tuesday's public comments, she said the water curtailment rate is not feasible for homes like hers.

"We're looking at the toilet like do we flush do we not flush? I'm looking at my husband like 'we showering together or what?'" Gonzales said.

Despite making water cuts around the house, Gonzales said she cannot reach the proposed 5,250-gallon a month allotment for residents in a Level 1 water emergency.

"You want to take me from 10, 8, bring me down to 7 and then reduce 25% on top of that?" Gonzales said.

"There have got to be allowances in place for people that have these types of things," she added.

How to apply for a water limit exemption

For residents who cannot meet the limit, the city offers a variance or exemption application for a larger water allotment.

The city's variance form asks for several details, including the applicant's name, address, and phone number. It also requires the reason for applying and why an exemption is being requested.

Additionally, the form asks for the dates and times the extra water is needed and the source the water will be drawn from.

Finally, applicants must explain how they have been conserving water and how the restrictions will cause damage or be a threat to their safety.

I asked Corpus Christi Water COO Nick Winkelmann what people can do to have the best chance of getting their exemption approved.

"We're going to have to evaluate the waivers as they come. I would hesitate to provide any concrete details," Winkelmann said.

Staff is working to make these applications simpler.

"We're gonna beef up the instructions. We're going to create a new landing page for that variance as we will be expecting them," Winkelmann said.

Work continues on an online portal where tracking water usage and applying for variances would be easier. I will find out more at the water briefing on Friday.

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