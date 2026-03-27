How Corpus Christi icon Dr. Gloria Scott fought to save Solomon M. Coles High School from closing down

Dr. Gloria Scott, a Corpus Christi icon and former National President of the Girl Scouts, helped save Solomon M. Coles High School from closing down.

Founded in 1925, the school gave Black students a chance for education. Over the years, it went through changes and was at risk of shutting down in 2005. Community leaders, including Scott, fought to preserve its history.

"That school brought more flavor and focus to the whole city of Corpus Christi," Scott said.

Scott, who now lives in Houston, spoke over Zoom about the effort. She and other activists filed a federal lawsuit to prevent the closing. The fight went on for years, but the verdict ruled Solomon M. Coles High School can never be closed.

"It needed to be saved. I could certainly not sit on the side and watch things go down," Scott said.

The school became recognized by the state as a historical landmark. Today, it operates as an alternative high school, giving all students a second chance.

"I think it was really smart for her to try to save this school. If it wasn't for her, none of us would be here. None of these students," Lyaini Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a student at the school who recently sat in on a lesson about Scott's legacy.

Scott said she faced pushback during the fight, but she would do it all over again.

"To be able to help others. And not let people run over me," Scott said.

When asked what advice she has for young girls and women, Scott shared her perspective.

"Being an honest real woman. And putting down your feet on what needs to be put down," Scott said.

Scott's impact is recognized by the city, with June 18, 2019, declared Dr. Gloria Scott Day in Corpus Christi. Today, students and teachers say they are grateful she kept up her fight and gave them the opportunity to continue learning at the school.

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