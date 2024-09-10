How are island canals holding up from Francine's effects to the Gulf?

Tropical Storm Alberto in June 2024 left severe damage to bulkheads on several residents' properties along the canals on Padre Island.

Since then, a dam has been built to slow the flow of water through the island canal system.

While residents say the dam is not a permanent fix, they believe it seems to be holding up from the effects from the remnants of Francine.

National Weather Service says islanders should be aware of dangerous beach conditions through Wednesday.

While the Coastal Bend was spared a direct hit from Francine, the storm was still churning in the gulf waters, creating dangerous beach conditions on the island. Early this week, island residents expressed concern for their canal bulkheads ahead of Francine.Tropical Storm Alberto caused severe damage from fast-moving water erosion to several island homeowner's bulkheads. Since Alberto, a dam was built under the Don Patricio Bridge to slow water flow through the canal system. Some residents believe the dam is doing its job so far.

“But in the long run, yes it's been good because it has protected us from some pretty strong tides that we have had, and given everybody a chance to make repairs that are needed. And you know, for our neighbors down the canal here, man, we’re praying for them. But its given them a chance and others, to, let’s get it repaired, let’s get it fixed right, so when the canals open back up again that we won’t have this same problem," Tom Howe, a Padre Island Resident said.

The National Weather Service Corpus Christi advises islanders to stay vigilant of dangerous beach conditions such as coastal flooding and storm surge as a result of Francine in the Gulf, through Wednesday.

“The main hazards are going to be the dangerous marine. So you’re going to have your high risk of rip current, elevated seas, and with the elevated seas and the long period swells, we’re going to have coastal flooding to be a concern," Juan Peña, a National Weather Service Meteorologist said.

While the National Weather Service does not have data collected about the water in the canal system on the island, they did not rule out erosion from the remnants of Francine.

“We can definitely see dune erosion on the gulf-facing beaches. And once you get the elevated water levels, it's very possible it can push up the canals, so they may see some impacts," Peña said.

Residents who live along the canals say they're still recovering from the damage done by Tropical Storm Alberto.

“You know, when we had Alberto here, that canal was open. And that water was flowing through here, rising, dropping very rapidly. It looked like you were on a river," Howe said.

As of Wednesday, the dam seems to be doing its job of preventing water from flowing rapidly through the canals and causing erosion to the bulkheads.

“If we still had that heavy current, and we got the heavy rain, I would be concerned about how much more giving away on this bulkhead we would have,” Howe said.

National Weather Service Meteorologists say that even though the weather conditions may not look bad on the island, Francine is still leaving an impact.

"Beach conditions are going to be very poor today and tomorrow. We're going to have stronger winds expected over the open waters. So, you can expect seas up to 13 feet in the gulf, very rough conditions in the bay, water spouts are going to be possible today and tonight as these rain bands move ashore," Peña said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.