House fire leaves westside home badly damaged

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters responded to a home on fire.

The fire broke out inside a home along Mueller Street near Oak Park just before 6 p.m. Monday.

According to firefighters, when they arrived smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Investigators said there was a person inside of the home when the fire broke out and luckily he was able to get to safety.

It took firefighters less than 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

At this time, there is no word on what started the fire but investigators are still looking into it.