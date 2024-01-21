House fire in Bishop ignites oxygen tanks inside the structure

BISHOP, TX — Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire broke out in Bishop Saturday evening.

Bishop Police Department Shift I Patrol Officers, along with Nueces County Constable Precinct 3 Deputies, were dispatched to assist Nueces County E.S.D. 3 Fire / Rescue on a structure fire on the 700 block of Thompson just around 4:00 p.m.

According to officials, the house was engulfed in flames upon arrival. Two occupants were inside the house but made it out safely, and they were transported to the nearest hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the fire ignited oxygen tanks inside the home, causing an explosion. This is still an active scene as fire crews work to extinguish hot spots within the residence.

"We ask that members of the public avoid the area at this time. The exact cause and origin of the fire is under investigation at this time," stated Bishop Police Department in a Facebook post.