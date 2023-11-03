Hospital District close to reaching solution in saving Christus Spohn EM Residency

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Hospital District held a meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the status of negotiations with Christus Spohn to keep their Emergency Medicine Residency Program (EMRP).

At the meeting, many physicians, residents and even those involved in Nueces County Judge Connie Scott's special committee showed up.

However, when public comment began, nobody spoke. The board quickly went into a closed session for about two hours.

Hospital District Administrator Jonny Hipp said during that closed session, the board met with their attorney Adam Robinson to discuss some of the final negotiations.

Hipp said the last couple of negotiations are mostly financial, regarding the Hospital Districts financial role in funding the program.

"Today’s action is based on the fact that we are close to a solution. We've progressed pretty far here in less than a week or so and so I feel good about where we are but we still need to nail down a few things," Hipp said.

Hipp said that after finalizing the last few negotiations, the terms will be put into a written contract. That contract will then be presented to the Hospital District Board for approval.

If the contract is done prior to the board's next scheduled meeting on Nov. 14, a special meeting will be called to look over the contract. Once the contract is approved, it will be implemented.

The Hospital District will go forward in getting those negotiations resolved in reaching a solution in keeping the program in the community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.