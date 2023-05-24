Hooks to hold batting practice on the USS Lexington for Blue Ghost Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks will be taking swings on board the USS Lexington for Blue Ghosts Weekend, according to a release from the team.

This weekend, the Hooks will have batting practice on the USS Lexington flight deck with select museum members, and the organization is inviting the public to watch players send some baseballs into the bay.

All for the cost of admission into the USS Lexington Museum.

Ticket prices for adults are $18.95, seniors or youth at $16.95, military at $14.95 and children at $13.95.

Batting practice starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Hooks season members and fans will receive a $3 discount if they present a Hooks ticket stub when visiting the Lexington from May 26-28, the release states.

In return, those who visit the Lexington from May 26-28 can present their ticket stub at the Whataburger Field Box office to receive a $3 discount to any Hooks game.

In additions to the Hooks going up against the Midland RockHounds, Blue Ghosts Memorial Day Weekend will also feature a H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Raffle and fireworks on Friday, May 26.

On Saturday, the first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field will get a Kyle Tucker Replica Astros Jersey,

The weekend wraps up with on Sunday with a Kids Hooded Towel giveaway, and Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.