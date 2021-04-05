Hooks set to host job fair

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. — The Corpus Christi Hooks are hosting a job fair this week at Whataburger Field.

The job fair will take place this Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be no paper applications on site so all applications must be done online before attending the job fair. Listings can be found here.

Interviews will take place at the Whataburger Field concourse and face coverings are required at all times.

Some of the openings include retail associates, field crew, sales and marketing associates, etc.