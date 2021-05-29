Hooks fans join military members and swat baseballs off USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks and USO South Texas hosted a Batting Practice Party featuring veterans and active-duty military members on top of the USS Lexington's Flight Deck on Saturday.

The event was part of Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts Weekend. Fans young and old were able to hit baseballs off the deck of the Lexington into the Corpus Christi Bay.

"They're all really excited, the Hooks were very generous, they gave them all blue ghost jerseys, and of course The Lexington what an amazing place to be, and such great military history, and what an honor to be here on memorial day weekend," said Sarah Banta, executive director of USO South Texas.

Active-duty military member Christopher Retzlaff was very thankful for the event.

"I just want to thank them, because, with us moving around as much as we do, we don't get that opportunity very often, and I want to thank them for this opportunity that they're providing me to do that."

KRIS 6's Katia Uriarte and Coastal Living's Clarissa Serna even joined in on the fun.

Watch Katia swat some baseballs off the deck below.

Right now the Lexington and Hooks are giving a special offer to attendees. Hooks season members and fans who present Hooks ticket stubs from May 25-30 will receive a $3 discount at the Lexington, and same goes for those who visit the Lexington and want to attend a game at Whataburger Field from May 25-30.