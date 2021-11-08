Honor flag placed next to Kingsville police officer's casket

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday, an American flag was given to the family of fallen Kingsville Police Officer Sherman Benys.

The honor flag touched down from Tampa Florida just after 11:30 a.m. at the Corpus Christi International Airport.

The flag is given to the grieving families of fallen first responders and members of the military who died in the line of duty.

It has traveled millions of miles since September 11, 2001, and for the first time in ten years it was taken to the Coastal Bend to recognize Officer Benys.

“They’re experiencing their darkest hour and during that time if you can bring a little tiny piece of comfort,” said Chris Heisler, the founder of the honor Flag. “That’s what this flag does.”

Escorted by Kingsville police officers, the flag was placed on the right hand side of the casket where it will remain until he is buried.

Then, the flag will be folded up, put back into its case and headed to escort the next hero.

