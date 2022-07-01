Holiday travel not slowing down despite inflation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of this years busiest travel weekends is upon us.

It is the Fourth of July weekend and a lot of Coastal Bend residents are on their way to their destinations.

Joshua Zuber with Triple AAA said although inflation continues to rise when it comes to gas prices, people are modifying their trips to make them possible.

"Folks, if they're worried about the higher gas price of fuel, they will modify their plans. They'll maybe eat out fewer times, they'll dine at maybe less expensive restaurants, and same things with accommodations, maybe they'll stay at a less expensive hotel," he said.

This year is a record year when it comes to people traveling.

"We're looking at a little more than 3 million Texans driving 50 miles or more away from home to celebrate this Independence Day," Zuber said.

The same thing goes for the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Deputy Airport Director Tyler Miller said that they are still seeing an increase in travelers at the airport.

"So many people who are choosing to drive instead of fly, but I think the people that are choosing to fly are flying local because the cost to drive two and half hours to another airport and then fly out is starting to go up, too," Miller said.

Leticia Wilson is headed to Ohio and said no matter what, it is important to visit family.

"It is important to me to stay connected to family, so that's why I'm deciding — even among the inflation prices of gas and everything else — to visit my family," she said.