Holiday package thefts surge after shopping sprees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Porch pirates are targeting holiday deliveries as packages flood doorsteps following Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping sprees.

The days after Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the busiest for package deliveries, followed by the week before Christmas. Package thieves are capitalizing on this surge, with many porch pirates even tailing delivery trucks to identify potential targets.

Amazon recommends several strategies to protect your deliveries from theft. Installing doorbell cameras can deter thieves and provide evidence if packages are stolen. Selecting a designated delivery day helps ensure you're home to receive packages promptly.

Tracking your packages allows you to know exactly when they're arriving, so you can be ready to collect them immediately. You can also specify a hidden drop-off location with delivery services to keep packages out of sight from potential thieves.

The most effective protection is bringing packages inside as soon as they arrive. Even a few minutes on your doorstep can be enough time for opportunistic thieves to strike.

As holiday shopping continues and delivery volumes remain high, staying vigilant about package security can help ensure your purchases make it safely inside your home.

