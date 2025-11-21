CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whether it's a controversial opinion, an old argument, or a cousin who shows up empty handed, family holiday dinners can get intense sometimes. So, how do we keep the peace?

Most families have that one family member who loves to stir the pot.

So I visited Texas A&M Corpus Christi to ask students who it is in their family.

"My dad."

"My aunt."

"My cousins from Tennessee."

"My grandma."

"Me!"

"But if you ask my brother, he'll try to tell you that it's me but.. It's really him."

Holiday family drama got you stressed? Local experts share tips for managing difficult relatives

Irma Aguilar says as the middle child of nine:

"It's hard to keep the peace in my family," Irma Aguilar said.

And while she loves spending time with everyone, she admits holiday gatherings can get a little intense.

"There's no way for me to prepare for it. I just hope for the best," Aguilar said.

So how can you prepare for family drama?

According to the American Psychological Association, 49% of U.S. adults say their stress levels increase during the holidays.

So I spoke with Dr. Michelle Hollenbaugh, a professor at Texas A&M Corpus Christi about why this happens.

"You can really care and love someone, and they can also really drive you crazy," Dr. Michelle Hollenbaugh, Professor TAMUCC, said.

She says many holiday triggers come from old family patterns, sometimes going back years.

"Your brain remembers that. So when it comes up again. It takes awhile," Hollenbaugh said.

And says while you can't control what your family says or does, you can control how you respond — like setting boundaries, having an exit plan, and watching your alcohol intake.

UCLA Health reports alcohol consumption spikes during the holiday season.

"Alcohol tends to make your emotions more intense. And just because you're not feeling it in that moment, it'll sneak up on you," Kalyn Thompson, Director at the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse – Coastal Bend, said.

I visited Kalynn Thompson at the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse of the Coastal Bend. She says she sees a spike in clients during the holidays.

Her message? Know your limits — not only with alcohol — but also with people.

As for Irma, she says things should be okay as long as her family sticks to their number one rule.

"Never discuss politics, cause it turns into a whole thing," Aguilar said.

Experts say following these tips could help keep family dinner at bay this holiday season.

