Hit-and-run on Corpus Christi's Westside leaves one male juvenile dead

UPDATE: Friday 11:55 am - The Nueces County Medical Examiner's office has released the identity of the young man who was struck by racers on Lexington. 14-year-old Jason Buster died after being taken to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One male juvenile is dead after a fatal accident on Corpus Christi's Westside.

According to CCPD, officers responded to a call at the 1600 block of North Lexington Boulevard on Wednesday. When they arrived they found a young man who was hurt. EMS was already on the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officials found out that two vehicles were racing north on Lexington, turned around southbound, and hit the victim. The drivers, identified as 19-year-old Ricardo Licea and 18-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, were arrested and charged with Racing Causing Death. That's a second-degree felony.

