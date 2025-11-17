Historic warbirds soar over USS Lexington as South Texas event takes flight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visitors to the USS Lexington Museum were treated to a historic sight Saturday as some of the most iconic World War II-era aircraft flew over the retired aircraft carrier’s flight deck.

The flyover was held as part of the Warbirds Over South Texas event taking place this weekend.

The flyover featured several vintage aircraft similar to those used during World War II, including trainers, transports, fighters and bombers.

The aircraft are also on display at the Warbirds event at the Aransas County–Rockport Airport, which continues through Sunday.

The free event includes vendor booths, food trucks and the opportunity to purchase rides in several of the planes, including an SNJ/Texan, the same type of Navy advanced trainer showcased inside the Lexington’s Hangar Bay II.

For 11-year-old Gabriel Montoya, seeing the WWII planes flying over the ship was the highlight of his visit.

“I really like them,” he said. “I think they're awesome for coming here today to see them fly over an old World War II aircraft carrier.”

Montoya said he’s already interested in military history and enjoyed standing on the deck of a ship that served during the war.

“Being on the piece of history that was in the battle before and to see planes that was on here before to see them fly over,” he said.

Other visitors traveled from outside the Coastal Bend to watch the historic aircraft.

Joey Thompson, who came from Goliad with his family, said he had visited the Lexington years earlier but returned Saturday specifically for the flyover.

As a veteran, Thompson said seeing the aircraft pass closely over the ship was a memorable moment.

“It was really neat to see,” he said. “They got really close to the ship and did a nice little circle so you could see it with the tower and everything. It was a good show.”

Thompson added that he appreciated that museum staff notified guests ahead of time.

“They gave us plenty of warning to come up here and look at it,” he said. “That was really nice of them to do on the ship.”

The Warbirds exhibition at the Aransas County–Rockport Airport runs through Sunday. Attendees can view historic aircraft up close and, for an additional cost, purchase flights in select warbirds.

