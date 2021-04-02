Historic Rockport building moved to a different location

ROCKPORT, Texas — A historic building known as the Kline Cafe was moved to another part of the historic Rockport downtown district to make room for a new Center for the Arts.

The building which has been in the area since the 1940's was originally located on the intersection of Austin and North street. It will now be located on St. Mary's street, still in the downtown district.

The building served as several restaurants, a winery, and eventually the Center for the Arts after the original building was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The construction for the new center has already started and will be completed in 2022.

Karen Ernst, Deputy Director with the Rockport Center for the arts said she is glad the building was saved.

"It's just a very memorable look to the structure," she said. "The architecture, and people wanted to see that maintained."

Jacqui McCrea, owner of Attitudes and Latitudes, said the building is an icon and she is glad it is just around the corner.

"You were always able to tell where you were on the street with the white building." McCrea said. "It is gonna be saved but it is gonna be missed."

When the move is complete, the building will be transferred to an investor known as Upside Ventures and will be renovated and ADA compliant. It will also be positioned at new FEMA height requirements.

