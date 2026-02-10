Historic Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance makes Coastal Bend latinos feel seen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny made history at Super Bowl 60, becoming the first Spanish-language artist to headline the halftime show in a performance that left many viewers emotional and proud of their heritage.

The groundbreaking performance resonated deeply with Latino communities across the country, including residents in Corpus Christi who gathered to watch the historic moment unfold.

"So many of these parts got me all teary eyed. I'm not the type to be crying over movies or stuff like that but this really get me very emotional," Sebastian Ortega said.

Ortega, who is Puerto Rican and has been living in Corpus Christi for seven years, described the significance of the moment for the Hispanic community.

"It's a great day to be a Puerto Rican and it's a great day to be a Hispanic," Ortega said.

For Ortega, the performance represented more than just music—it was a symbol of unity and representation.

"We're here.. we're represented.. that we matter and that we keep pushing forward but together," Ortega said.

Maria Quevedo from Venezuela watched from her home in Flour Bluff, dancing with her children while wearing her Bad Bunny shirt. She said the performance made her feel proud of her identity.

"Everything was amazing and he made us feel all feel proud of who we are," Quevedo said.

The performance featured powerful imagery that celebrated Latino culture and heritage, including scenes of workers in sugar cane fields and people playing dominoes.

"The guys working in the fields.. in the sugar cane fields.. everything was representation.. the people playing domino," Quevedo said.

Both viewers highlighted the performance's ending as particularly meaningful, when Bad Bunny waved flags and called out Latin countries, making many feel seen and represented on one of television's biggest stages.

"I could see all my family, all my friends, all the countries represented by Benito last night," Quevedo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

