Historic 1914 Courthouse demolition approved with $2 million funding

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — After sitting empty for nearly 50 years, a piece of Corpus Christi history is finally coming down.

On Tuesday, the TIRZ #3 Board approved a Reimbursement Agreement with Nueces County in support of the demolition of the 111 year old 1914 Nueces County Courthouse. The board is putting up $2 million to get the job done — with no requirement for future redevelopment.

County officials have attempted for nearly five decades to find a solution for the abandoned courthouse, which has stood vacant since 1977.

The 111-year-old building has been vacant since 1977 and has become a safety concern for many. City and county leaders say once it's gone, the area will be safer and developers will have a clean slate to work with.

“This is a smart investment in our community’s growth," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "Clearing unsafe and blighted structures paves the way for new development, strengthens property values, and supports a stronger downtown. We appreciate Nueces County’s partnership in moving these revitalization efforts forward."

The 1914 Nueces County Courthouse has an extensive history. KRIS 6 News has published several pieces on the courthouse, which you can visit below.

