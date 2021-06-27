Help stock the shelves with Freedom Fitness and the Coastal Bend Food Bank

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Freedom Fitness has teamed up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to help stock their shelves.

From now until July 5, you can help by filling the red barrels located at any of the four Freedom Fitness locations in Corpus Christi. The food will help supply the food bank which provides food to people in 11 Coastal Bend counties.

On Tuesday, June 29, you can also register for the Coastal Bend Food Bank's 12th annual 'Miles for Meals 5K Run/Walk' to benefit the kids backpack program. The backpack program provides food each Friday during the school year for children identified as food insecure.

You can register for the 5K on the food bank's website here.