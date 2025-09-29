Heavy smoke, roadblocks after large grass fire in Southern San Patricio County

A large grass and brush fire is burning in southern San Patricio County, officials say, with fire crews from multiple agencies working to contain the blaze. The fire is affecting southbound US-77 near the I-69 interchange and is producing a large amount of smoke, reducing visibility across the area.

KRIS 6 News

An officer from the Texas Forestry Service told KRIS 6 that they are waiting for a crew from Alice to bring in bulldozers and other equipment to assist in extinguishing the fire. Crews on the scene are ensuring the fire does not spread further.

Multiple roads in the vicinity have been blocked while emergency crews operate. Police are asking travelers to slow down, avoid the area if possible, and follow directions from law enforcement and fire personnel to keep roadways and responders safe.

SPSO

Motorists should expect delays and consider alternate routes until authorities lift closures. Emergency responders continue to assess the situation; residents and drivers should monitor local law enforcement or traffic alerts for updates.

Safety reminders:

Slow down and use headlights if driving near smoke.

Do not stop on the highway to view the fire.

Follow police directions and posted road closures.

If you are in the area and your property is threatened, contact local emergency services.

