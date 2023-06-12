Heat Advisory continues for Corpus Christi and Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Corpus Christi and Nueces County from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today, June 13.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke," said city officials.

In response to the heat advisory, the City of Corpus Christi has made several cooling centers available to the public.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will allow individuals to ride fare-free upon telling their Bus Operator they will travel to the nearest cooling center. For more information, go to http://www.ccrta.org [ccrta.org].

Please see the list of cooling centers below :

Senior Centers

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

Address: 654 Graham Road, Phone: 361-826-2330

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Address: 5325 Greely Drive, Phone: 361-826-2345

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Address: 3135 Swatner Drive, Phone: 361-826-2340

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Address: 1651 Tarlton Street, Phone: 361-826-3138

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Address: 9725 Up River Road, Phone: 361-826-2320 Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Oveal Williams

Address: 1414 Martin Luther King Dr., Phone: 361-826-2305

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Address: 510 Osage Street, Phone: 361-826-3099 Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Public Library

Address: 805 Comanche Street, Phone: 361-826-7000

Hours: 2:00 p.m. to 6 00 p.m.



Address: 1230 Carmel Parkway, Phone: 361-826-2370

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 600 p.m.



Address: 4044 Greenwood Drive, Phone: 361-826-2356

Hours: 10:00 a.m.to 7 00 p.m.



Address: 3202 McKinzie Road, Phone: 361-826-2350

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 7 00 p.m.



Address: 5930 Brockhampton Street, Phone: 361-826-2360

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Address: 2629 Waldron Road, Phone: 361-826-2310

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 7 00 p.m.

Public Pools:

The City's pools, splash pads, and the Bayfront Park Fountain are open with free admission as a cooling alternative. All children under the age of eight must be accompanied and supervised by an adult aged 16 and older.

Hours of Operation Vary by Location:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive - Open Lap Swim 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Open Swim 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Collier Pool is not open for Open Swim on Mondays.

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway – Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive - Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Temporarily Closed.

Splash Pads:

All Splash Pads are closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bayfront Park Fountain:

1309 North Shoreline Boulevard, Open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Pet Safety

Animal Care Services will have officers responding to calls concerning pets left outside in the heat.

Tips for Keeping Pets Safe in Extreme Heat:



Bring pets inside

Never leave your pet in a car

Give your pet extra water

Protect your pet's paws from hot surfaces

Water Conservation

The City remains in Stage One of the Drought Contingency Plan; residents are reminded to conserve water.

Heat Safety Tips

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink adequate water, wear cool clothing, and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City also would like to remind everyone about the precautions you can take to reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or moderate sugar.

Plan a strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.

Take frequent breaks when working outside.

Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms emerge, move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve, and tell someone to observe you.

Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others needing help.

For more information on City cooling centers, visit www.cctexas.com/coolingcenters [cctexas.com].

