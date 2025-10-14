'Heartbroken': Beeville families upset over removal of decorations from graves

BEE COUNTY, Texas — A cleanup effort at a local cemetery has left many community members distressed after personal items were removed from gravesites, sparking a debate about communication and regulations.

The issue at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 came to light after a Facebook post decried the "removal and destruction" of items from plots.

"I was really upset. I was mad. I was crying," said Erlinda Alvarado, who has multiple family members buried at the cemetery. She described finding bricks, lights, and even a small fence that had been removed and discarded. "For them to just rip them off. They just ripped it out with no heart or nothing."

Laly Arteaga, the cemetery administrator, explained that the cleanup is an annual process done to maintain the grounds and prepare for All Souls' Day on November 2.

She cited existing rules and regulations that allow only flowers on the graves.

"We do it because we want it nice. I want it nice for my loved ones and I know everybody else wants it nice for their loved ones," Arteaga said.

She stated that the removal is necessary because the items interfere with lawn maintenance, damaging equipment. "They have bricks, they have stones, they have rocks. They would break their (maintenance crews) lawn mowers," Arteaga explained.

Regarding notification, Arteaga said the cemetery announced the cleanup on the radio and social media after consulting with the county judge. "He said, 'Well, you have rules and regulations.' He goes, 'Once you do all that, you're good to go.'"

Notice of a community clean-up was posted to the church's Facebook.

Multiple families said they received no direct communication. "We didn't get no notices, we didn't get no phone calls at all," said Olivia Rodriguez, who visits her parents' graves.

Another visitor, Sylvia Longoria, echoed the sentiment. "Not even a warning, not even a call. Older people need to know by word of mouth."

The conflict over how long the rules have been strictly enforced also differs. While Arteaga stated, "Every year we do it for years. We've been doing it," families like Alvarado's claimed the decorations had been in place for years without issue.

Felicia Vasquez reached out to share her perspective with KRIS 6, writing, "I’m still in disbelief what I drove into yesterday. A dozen of vehicles packing up what was left of their loved one’s plots that were abruptly picked and pulled apart. It was absolutely heartbreaking."

Vasquez cotninued, "The worst part was driving a little further where our family member is buried, I couldn’t help but instantly burst into tears when I saw our beautiful loved ones plot."

"O.L.V Cemetery in Beeville did not properly notify our family that these actions were going to take place. These actions are insensitively cruel & heartless!"

Adam Beam L to R (Before and After): The grave of Felicia Vasquez's family member at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.

Arteaga acknowledged that mailed notices were attempted in the past but were often returned due to outdated addresses.

She expressed a willingness to hear suggestions from the community, but stated that communication often breaks down. "They don't communicate with us. We're here to talk the right way and hear their suggestions, not their arguments."

For the families, the items left at the graves are profound symbols of love and memory.

"That's the only thing that we mourn to," Alvarado said.

Removed items have been placed in a pile at the back of the cemetery for families to reclaim, though some described the pile as "messy and disorganized."

Erlinda Alvarado The pile of rocks and bricks that once decorated graves at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery in Beeville, TX.

