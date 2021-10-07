Hear from the Mayor: Report from Texas Municipal League meeting

HOUSTON, Texas — If it's Thursday, it's time for another chat with Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

This week the mayor is on the road attending the Texas Municipal League's annual conference and exhibition as she speaks with KRIS 6 anchor Javier Guerra.

Guajardo joins us from us from Houston, where she is discussing a conference she is attending to help better serve the Corpus Christi community and the rest of the surrounding area.

Since Wednesday, Guajardo has been the TML's 109th annual conference. The league consists of 1,100 cities and exists solely to assist those communities in their legislative agendas.

It provides a numerous amount of resources including training, research and development.

"As the Presdient of Region 11 I have 14 counties. and we will be holding meetings in Corpus Christi, at least the first one will be in Corpus Chriari," Guajardo said. "So what we'll do is focus on how better can the state of Texas support our individual cities and counties. This whole convention in about obviously the state of Texas.

"So I'm hoping to learn how other people are dealing certain things and issues we may have and they may have already dealt with."

Guajardo was joined at the TML meetings by City Manager Peter Zanoni and several other council members. Together, they'll learn about embracing the new remote normal because of the pandemic as well as more on renewing the Texas water infrastructure.

The convention will finish on Friday.