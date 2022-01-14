HealthFest and half marathon set for Portland community

PORTLAND, Texas — Is your New Year's Resolution still going strong? Keep that momentum going and take advantage of Portland's upcoming Healthfest and half marathon.

The Portland Chamber of Commerce's second annual HealthFest and Inaugural Dawson’s Portland Half Marathon will take place Saturday, January 22 at the Portland Community Center.

If you want to start the day off with the half marathon, there are actually three different options runners can choose from. They can select a distance of a 5K, 10K or half marathon. The course will take runners through the scenic trails for Violet Andrews Park and waterfront views of Sunset Lake and Indian Point.

Healthfest encourages the community to exercise, eat healthy and live a healthy lifestyle. There will be workout demonstrations, cooking demonstrations, juicing demonstrations, and activities that include a plank challenge, balance challenge and tire flip competition.

For the kids, there will be photo opportunities with various characters from Characters on Command, face painting, a clown doing balloon sculpting, a bounce house, a nerf war maze, archery tag and a special appearance from Mr. Kippy.

Corpus Christi Medical Center will also be providing 200 flu shots.

For more information on the event and to register for the half marathon, you can click here.

