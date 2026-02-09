Health officials warns, Vibrio risk grows as water's warm

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It’s microscopic and easy to miss, but health experts say a naturally occurring bacterium found in warm saltwater can cause serious — and sometimes devastating — infections.

Vibrio bacteria are not new to the Texas coast. The organisms thrive in warm, salty water and typically begin appearing more frequently in March and April as temperatures rise, according to coastal health researchers.

“March and April here in Texas, it really starts to grow,” said Michael Wetz, chair for coastal water health at the Harte Research Institute.

Wetz studies how bacteria such as Vibrio behave as coastal waters warm. While people with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of serious illness, he said infections have also been documented in otherwise healthy individuals.

The bacteria can enter the body through even minor breaks in the skin.

“That can be something like a gash, or even something as small as a mosquito bite or a rash,” Wetz said.

Texas consistently ranks third among the states with the highest number of reported Vibrio infections, according to public health data, with cases typically increasing as water temperatures climb through spring and summer.

Scientists note that conditions along the Texas coast become more favorable for Vibrio growth as the seasons change, though Gulf waters remain relatively cool early in the year. Average sea surface temperatures near Corpus Christi in late winter and early spring generally hover in the low 60s Fahrenheit, warmer in shallow bays and backwaters but still below peak summer highs.

Health officials recommend that anyone with cuts or open wounds who has been in coastal waters should wash the affected area immediately with warm, soapy water and apply an antibacterial ointment.

Symptoms of Vibrio infection can include redness, swelling, fever and severe pain around a wound. Health experts advise people to avoid swimming in warm coastal waters if they have open cuts or sores.

“When an infection happens, it can be very devastating — very fast,” Wetz said.

Experts say simple precautions, including covering wounds and monitoring symptoms after exposure, can significantly reduce the risk while enjoying time in warm coastal waters.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!