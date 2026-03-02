Head-on crash on FM 624 kills one, injures three others in Jim Wells County

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — A head-on collision on FM 624 in Jim Wells County left one person dead and three others injured Friday morning, according to a press release from the Texas Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 8:48 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, about .3 miles east of County Road 163.

According to investigators, a 2019 Ford F-150 was traveling west on FM 624 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2020 Dodge Ram head-on. The impact caused the Ram to roll onto its side off the roadway.

The male driver and a female passenger in the F-150 were transported to Christus Spohn in Alice.

Both occupants of the Dodge Ram were trapped inside the vehicle and required extrication. The driver was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

The passenger of the Ram, Rolando Adame, 72, of Corpus Christi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in George West.

