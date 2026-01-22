Harlingen man convicted for transporting millions of lethal fentanyl doses for Sinaloa Cartel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man faces up to life in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl for the Sinaloa Cartel, following a two-day federal trial that ended with a jury deliberating for less than an hour.

Jimenez James Love, 51, was found guilty of transporting approximately 11 kilograms of methamphetamine and 5.32 kilograms of fentanyl concealed in his girlfriend's vehicle's gas tank. The fentanyl alone contained over 2 million potential lethal doses.

"For too long, the Sinaloa Cartel and other foreign terrorist organizations relied on drug couriers to finance their campaigns of violence and terror. That ends now," U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said.

"By transporting the hidden narcotics, Love engaged in the calculated deception cartels have used to flood our streets with these poisons. His conviction demonstrates my office's resolve to dismantle the financial networks that sustain these terrorists," Ganjei said.

The investigation began June 30, 2021, when law enforcement discovered Love was working as a driver for the cartel's drug transportation network. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of the concealed narcotics.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing Love's shipment was part of a vast operation with so many drug runs that investigators could not determine an accurate count. Love had been hired specifically to transport drugs for the criminal organization.

The defense attempted to argue that Love was not involved in an ongoing drug trafficking operation, but the jury rejected those claims.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton presided over the trial and scheduled sentencing for April 17. Love faces up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine on both conspiracy counts.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patti Hubert Booth prosecuted the case.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!