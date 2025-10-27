Harbor Bridge removal delayed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A change of plans.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the center span of the old Harbor Bridge will not be lowered on Monday. The barge Prometheus was moved back to allow vessels to resume traffic within the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

Later Monday evening, the barge will be returned to its original position, and the channel will again be closed again.

The span must be lowered during daylight hours to ensure safety. The new plan is to lower the center span to the barge below early Tuesday morning and should be completed by late afternoon. The barge will then travel to a dock in the port's inner harbor, despite earlier plans to move it to a dock between Portland and Ingleside.

KRIS 6 will live-stream the whole event again tomorrow. Just head over to www.kristv.com/live2 to watch it go down.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.