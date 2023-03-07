Harbor Bridge Project freeway closure to affect all southbound lanes from Up River Rd to Nueces Bay Blvd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The southbound mainlanes on Interstate Highway 37 will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, March 7, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Wednesday, March 8.

All southbound IH 37 mainlanes will be closed from Up River Road to Nueces Bay Boulevard in order to construct a new sign column for the Harbor Bridge Project.

"Motorists traveling southbound on IH 37 will be detoured at the Up River Road exit, continue on the frontage road, and re-enter IH 37 using a temporary on-ramp south of Nueces Bay Boulevard," said officials from the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project.

Work crews will have signs in place to assist motorists with navigating the alternate route.

"Motorists are urged to be aware of the mainlane closure, consider using alternate routes, follow all traffic control devices, and slow down in the work zones," said officials.

The construction will be conducted if weather permits, according to officials.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.